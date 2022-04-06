KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
The Foodies' Food Guide, Chowhound, Ends Its Run

The beloved, influential early internet food site, Chowhound, has ended its run 25 years after its founding. The site encouraged an independent ethos. According to the ‘Chowhound Manifesto,’ “Foodies eat where they're told. Chowhounds blaze trails. They comb through neighborhoods for culinary treasure. They despise hype.” KQED’s Food Editor, Luke Tsai flexed his food writing chops on Chowhound and as part of our regular series with Luke about Bay Area food culture, he and another Chowhound regular join us to reminisce about the boom days of Chowhound.

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Melanie Wong, frequent Chowhound contributor

