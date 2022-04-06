KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Diana Kapp's 'Girls Who Green the World' Profiles Women Working to Save the Planet

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

In her new book “Girls Who Green the World,” journalist Diana Kapp profiles 34 women who are working in smart, creative and often entrepreneurial ways to beat back climate change. From recycling food containers into other products to creating a better toilet that can be used in urban slums where sanitation is difficult to find to repurposing and recycling clothing, these women have found ways to make meaningful changes that can heal the planet. We’ll talk to Kapp and two of the climate entrepreneurs profiled in her book.

Guests:

Diana Kapp, journalist and author, "Girls Who Green the World: 34 Rebel Women Out to Save Our Planet"

Kayla Abe , co-founder, Ugly Pickle and Shuggies Trash Pies

Daniela Fernandez , founder, Sustainable Ocean Alliance

Sponsored