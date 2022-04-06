Diana Kapp's 'Girls Who Green the World' Profiles Women Working to Save the Planet

In her new book “Girls Who Green the World,” journalist Diana Kapp profiles 34 women who are working in smart, creative and often entrepreneurial ways to beat back climate change. From recycling food containers into other products to creating a better toilet that can be used in urban slums where sanitation is difficult to find to repurposing and recycling clothing, these women have found ways to make meaningful changes that can heal the planet. We’ll talk to Kapp and two of the climate entrepreneurs profiled in her book.