Maxwell Promises a ‘Sexy’ Show as He Returns to California on ‘The Night Tour’

With his new single “OFF” reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Radio chart this week and a new arena tour, Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell is back in the spotlight. The Night Tour features fellow R&B acts Anthony Hamilton and Joe, and is scheduled to come to Los Angeles and Oakland in mid-April. Maxwell says you can expect a “sexy” show that pays homage to women and feminine energies. We talk to Maxwell about getting back on the road, his upcoming album, his favorite song to perform and more.