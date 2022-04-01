KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Maxwell Promises a ‘Sexy’ Show as He Returns to California on ‘The Night Tour’

Ariana Proehl
at 10:40 AM
Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell set to perform at The Forum in Los Angeles on April 15 and at the Bay Area's Oakland Arena on April 16. (Saad Amer)

With his new single “OFF” reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Radio chart this week and a new arena tour, Grammy Award-winning singer Maxwell is back in the spotlight. The Night Tour features fellow R&B acts Anthony Hamilton and Joe, and is scheduled to come to Los Angeles and Oakland in mid-April. Maxwell says you can expect a “sexy” show that pays homage to women and feminine energies. We talk to Maxwell about getting back on the road, his upcoming album, his favorite song to perform and more.

Guests:

Maxwell, Grammy Award-winning singer, Maxwell's The Night Tour featuring Anthony Hamilton and Joe comes to LA's Forum on April 15 and to the Bay Area's Oakland Arena on April 16

