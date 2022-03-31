KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘White Lies’

Writer and journalist A.J. Baime tells the story of a mixed-race investigator who travelled the Deep South posing as a white man, investigating lynchings. Walter White became a powerful leader of the NAACP, building its legal and political power. Baime’s new book is called “White Lies: The Double Life of Walter F. White and America’s Darkest Secret.” His other books include “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World” (2017), “The Arsenal of Democracy: FDR, Detroit, and an Epic Quest to Arm an America at War” (2014) and “Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari and Their Battle for Speed and Glory at Le Mans” (2009). see more
Forum

What Does China’s Cooperation with Russia Mean for War in Ukraine?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Karin Slade via Getty Images)

China has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite requests from Western nations, and it has criticized sanctions against Russia. “China-Russia cooperation has no limits,” a Chinese government spokesman said Wednesday as Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited China for the first time since the Ukraine War began. What will that cooperation look like as the war continues? Will it include Chinese military aid or assistance circumventing sanctions? And how does the relationship between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin, a relationship believed to be close, impact policy? We’ll talk to experts on Chinese foreign policy to learn more.

Guests:

Patricia Kim, David M. Rubeinstein Fellow, Brookings. Kim holds a joint appointment with the John L. Thornton China Center and the Center for East Asia Policy Studies. She is an expert on Chinese foreign policy.

Victor Shih, Chair in China and Pacific Relations, University of California, San Diego

