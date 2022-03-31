What Does China’s Cooperation with Russia Mean for War in Ukraine?

Please try again

China has refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite requests from Western nations, and it has criticized sanctions against Russia. “China-Russia cooperation has no limits,” a Chinese government spokesman said Wednesday as Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov visited China for the first time since the Ukraine War began. What will that cooperation look like as the war continues? Will it include Chinese military aid or assistance circumventing sanctions? And how does the relationship between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin, a relationship believed to be close, impact policy? We’ll talk to experts on Chinese foreign policy to learn more.

Guests:

Patricia Kim , David M. Rubeinstein Fellow, Brookings. Kim holds a joint appointment with the John L. Thornton China Center and the Center for East Asia Policy Studies. She is an expert on Chinese foreign policy.

Victor Shih , Chair in China and Pacific Relations, University of California, San Diego