KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Ukraine Update

For the first time since Russia's invaded Ukraine, there's a sign of progress towards peace. Negotiators for the two countries met in Istanbul Tuesday, with both sides outlining possible concessions.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Ukraine Update

For the first time since Russia's invaded Ukraine, there's a sign of progress towards peace. Negotiators for the two countries met in Istanbul Tuesday, with both sides outlining possible concessions.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

John Markoff on Stewart Brand’s Visionary ‘Whole Earth’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Images Courtesy of Penguin Random House.)

From his time with the Merry Pranksters to his influence on Steve Jobs to his utopian “Whole Earth Catalog,” Stewart Brand epitomizes the Bay Area counterculture visionary. Brand has “an eerie knack for showing up first at the onset of some social movement or technological inflection point and then moving on just when everyone else catches up,” writes technology reporter John Markoff. Forum talks with Markoff about the life, work and influence of Brand and his new biography, "Whole Earth: The Many Lives of Stuart Brand.”

Guests:

John Markoff, author, "Whole Earth: The Many Lives of Stuart Brand"

Sponsored