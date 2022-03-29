KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Why Are California Gas Prices So High?

Farida Jhabvala Romero
at 10:00 AM
Gas prices in Westchester are above six dollars as prices at the pump continue to raise across the Southland on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Drivers in California paid an average of $5.93 per gallon of regular gas on Monday   —  about $1.50 more  than the national average. Gas prices rose nationwide following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but while they’ve leveled off in other states, California’s are still rising. To lessen the impact, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a gas rebate last week that would provide between $400 and $800 to California car owners. We’ll talk about the rebate and other legislative proposals and explore why gas in California is so expensive.

Guests:

Severin Borenstein, professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and a faculty director of The Energy Institute at Haas; member, Board of Governors of the California Independent System Operator

Kara Greene, manager, Strategic Communications, Western States Petroleum Association

Rev. Shane Harris, president and founder, People’s Association of Justice

