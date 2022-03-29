Drivers in California paid an average of $5.93 per gallon of regular gas on Monday — about $1.50 more than the national average. Gas prices rose nationwide following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but while they’ve leveled off in other states, California’s are still rising. To lessen the impact, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a gas rebate last week that would provide between $400 and $800 to California car owners. We’ll talk about the rebate and other legislative proposals and explore why gas in California is so expensive.
Why Are California Gas Prices So High?
Gas prices in Westchester are above six dollars as prices at the pump continue to raise across the Southland on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Severin Borenstein, professor at UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and a faculty director of The Energy Institute at Haas; member, Board of Governors of the California Independent System Operator
Kara Greene, manager, Strategic Communications, Western States Petroleum Association
Rev. Shane Harris, president and founder, People’s Association of Justice
