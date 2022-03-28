Reyna Grande’s New Novel Explores Love and Loyalty In Wartime

KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Roots of a Crisis

A documentary from guest host Lee Romney about a young woman named Angela Lynn McConnell, who grew up in the forested hills of the Hoopa Valley reservation in Humboldt County. Angela was proud of her heritage. She was a budding journalist, committed to shedding light on important tribal issues. Angela had a big warm smile, an easy giggle and light-up-the-room kind of energy. In September 2018, she was murdered. She was 26. What happened to Angela is unfortunately too common in Indigenous communities: Indigenous women and girls disappearing, never to be heard from again. Others, like Angela, turning up dead. Most of these cases are never solved. But families of the missing and murdered have been coming together to demand justice, and their advocacy has led to a wave of new federal initiatives. On this show, we’ll learn how some Northern California tribes are responding. Because it’s indigenous families that understand the roots of this crisis – and the pain it’s causing – better than anyone.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

Roots of a Crisis

A documentary from guest host Lee Romney about a young woman named Angela Lynn McConnell, who grew up in the forested hills of the Hoopa Valley reservation in Humboldt County. Angela was proud of her heritage. She was a budding journalist, committed to shedding light on important tribal issues. Angela had a big warm smile, an easy giggle and light-up-the-room kind of energy. In September 2018, she was murdered. She was 26. What happened to Angela is unfortunately too common in Indigenous communities: Indigenous women and girls disappearing, never to be heard from again. Others, like Angela, turning up dead. Most of these cases are never solved. But families of the missing and murdered have been coming together to demand justice, and their advocacy has led to a wave of new federal initiatives. On this show, we’ll learn how some Northern California tribes are responding. Because it’s indigenous families that understand the roots of this crisis – and the pain it’s causing – better than anyone.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Reyna Grande’s New Novel Explores Love and Loyalty In Wartime

Farida Jhabvala Romero
at 10:20 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Portrait of Reyna Grande (left) author of "A Ballad of Love and Glory." (Courtesy Image)

Reyna Grande’s new novel, “A Ballad of Love and Glory,” tells the story of the San Patricios, a battalion of Irish soldiers who fought for Mexico during the Mexican-American War that ended in 1848. The book explores the brutality and contradictions of war while bringing to life the stories of John Riley, the leader of the San Patricios, and Ximena, a woman displaced by the war who becomes an army nurse. Although the Mexican-American war is sometimes called “The Forgotten War,” the conflict reshaped two nations and has had a profound impact on how Mexican Americans are viewed and treated. Grande joins us to talk about the legacy of the war and its parallels to modern day armed conflicts.

Guests:

Reyna Grande, author of "A Ballad of Love and Glory." Her previous books include the memoirs, "The Distance Between Us," (2012) and "A Dream Called Home" (2018) and the novels, "Across a Hundred Mountains" (2006) and "Dancing with Butterflies" (2009).

Omar Valerio-Jimenez, associate professor of history, University of Texas at San Antonio.

Sponsored