Study Finds Social Media, Screen Time by Teens and Tweens Increased in Pandemic

During the pandemic, not only did children aged 8 to 18 spend more time on their screens, those under 13 who are technically barred by age limits from platforms, are increasingly gravitating to social media. The new study by Common Sense Media looked at what kids like to do on their screens – spoiler alert: watch videos – and reports that kids on average spend one and a half hours a day on social media but say they don’t really like it. We’ll talk about what this research means and how parents, teachers and caregivers can respond to these trends.

Guests:

Victoria Rideout , president of VJR consulting; co-author of the "Common Sense Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens, 2021"

issued by Common Sense Media.

Dr. Jason Nagata , assistant professor of pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco Division of Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine

Anya Kamenetz , education correspondent, NPR; author, "The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and

Real Life"