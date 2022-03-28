KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Roots of a Crisis

A documentary from guest host Lee Romney about a young woman named Angela Lynn McConnell, who grew up in the forested hills of the Hoopa Valley reservation in Humboldt County. Angela was proud of her heritage. She was a budding journalist, committed to shedding light on important tribal issues. Angela had a big warm smile, an easy giggle and light-up-the-room kind of energy. In September 2018, she was murdered. She was 26. What happened to Angela is unfortunately too common in Indigenous communities: Indigenous women and girls disappearing, never to be heard from again. Others, like Angela, turning up dead. Most of these cases are never solved. But families of the missing and murdered have been coming together to demand justice, and their advocacy has led to a wave of new federal initiatives. On this show, we’ll learn how some Northern California tribes are responding. Because it’s indigenous families that understand the roots of this crisis – and the pain it’s causing – better than anyone.see more
Forum

Study Finds Social Media, Screen Time by Teens and Tweens Increased in Pandemic

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
During the pandemic, not only did children aged 8 to 18 spend more time on their screens, those under 13 who are technically barred by age limits from platforms, are increasingly gravitating to social media. The new study by Common Sense Media  looked at what kids like to do on their screens – spoiler alert: watch videos – and reports that kids on average spend one and a half hours a day on social media but say they don’t really like it. We’ll talk about what this research means and how parents, teachers and caregivers can respond to these trends.

Guests:

Victoria Rideout, president of VJR consulting; co-author of the "Common Sense Census: Media Use by Tweens and Teens, 2021"
issued by Common Sense Media.

Dr. Jason Nagata, assistant professor of pediatrics, University of California, San Francisco Division of Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine

Anya Kamenetz, education correspondent, NPR; author, "The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and
Real Life"

