The Takeaway
HBCU Funding

Last week, the White House announced new funding for historically Black colleges and universities aimed at bolstering campus security and mental health services. This comes after months of bomb threats against HBCUs across the U.S. The Takeaway checks in on how HBCUs are doing, historical parallels and more.see more
Forum

As U.S. Welcomes Ukrainian Refugees, Debate Over Border Restrictions Continues

Farida Jhabvala Romero
at 10:00 AM
An asylum seeker from Mexico (R) waits outside the San Ysidro Port of Entry, which he hopes to cross to plead for asylum in the U.S., on March 22, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

In response to the mounting humanitarian crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden Administration on Thursday announced that it would allow 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the United States. Meanwhile, immigration advocates are intensifying their calls on U.S. officials to end Title 42, a Trump-era public health rule that has been used to expel tens of thousands of migrants at the southern border. We'll get the latest on both issues.

Guests:

Deepa Fernandes, Immigration Reporter, San Francisco Chronicle.

