KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Housing in Baltimore

The 2022 funding package just passed by Congress includes hundreds of millions of dollars for affordable housing. The story of one formerly homeless woman using the housing voucher program in Baltimore.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Housing in Baltimore

The 2022 funding package just passed by Congress includes hundreds of millions of dollars for affordable housing. The story of one formerly homeless woman using the housing voucher program in Baltimore.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson Conclude

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

During her three days of Senate confirmation hearings this week, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has fielded a range of questions about her judicial philosophy, her experience as a public defender and what some observers say are not-so-subtle racist attempts to cast her as a radical. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court. We’ll talk about the hearing and what lies ahead in the confirmation process.

Guests:

Margaret Russell, professor of constitutional law, Santa Clara University School of Law

Sponsored