During her three days of Senate confirmation hearings this week, Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has fielded a range of questions about her judicial philosophy, her experience as a public defender and what some observers say are not-so-subtle racist attempts to cast her as a radical. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court. We’ll talk about the hearing and what lies ahead in the confirmation process.
Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson Conclude
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Guests:
Margaret Russell, professor of constitutional law, Santa Clara University School of Law
Sponsored