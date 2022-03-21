Cow cheese. Goat cheese. Vegan cheese? From dairy farming and cheesemaking to tours and tastings, there are a world of old traditions and new family businesses making Northern California one of the most magical cheese-scapes on earth. In this recording of a recent Forum Live event at KQED's San Francisco headquarters, we talk about some of California's yummiest cheeses with the people who know them best.
A Taste of Bay Area Cheese Culture
Picnic table at Marin French Cheese Co. (Courtesy of California Cheese Trail)
Guests:
Vivien Straus, founder and managing partner, California Cheese Trail
Jenna Coughlin, head cheesemaker, Tomales Farmstead Creamery
Miyoko Schinner, founder, Miyoko's Creamery
Cecilia Phillips, associate producer, "Check, Please! Bay Area" TV show, KQED
