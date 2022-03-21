KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

A Literary Journey

We’ll tell you about a daughter’s quest to uncover the story of her parents and in the process, her own history. Sasha Khokha talks to Neda Toloui-Semnani, an Emmy Award winning writer and producer. Toloui-Semnani has covered politics and more for outlets like Vice News and The Washington Post. And she's just released her first book called “They Said They Wanted Revolution, A Memoir of My Parents.” It's pieced together from interviews, diaries and archives, and it dives deep into her family's history, both in the U.S. and Iran. Plus, here in California, we speak over two hundred languages. In fact, we’re the most linguistically diverse state! Yet for decades, the state limited bilingual education in public schools. Remember Prop 227? Well, in 2016, voters repealed it. Now children have the opportunity to learn in two languages. Along with this, we’re starting to see more bilingual children’s books…especially in Spanish and English…which makes sense in a state where a quarter of the residents speak Spanish as a first language. Chloe Veltman tells us the stories don’t just highlight diverse characters. They also have a strong social justice focus.see more
Forum

A Taste of Bay Area Cheese Culture

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Picnic table at Marin French Cheese Co. (Courtesy of California Cheese Trail)

Cow cheese. Goat cheese. Vegan cheese? From dairy farming and cheesemaking to tours and tastings, there are a world of old traditions and new family businesses making Northern California one of the most magical cheese-scapes on earth. In this recording of a recent Forum Live event at KQED's San Francisco headquarters, we talk about some of California's yummiest cheeses with the people who know them best.

Guests:

Vivien Straus, founder and managing partner, California Cheese Trail

Jenna Coughlin, head cheesemaker, Tomales Farmstead Creamery

Miyoko Schinner, founder, Miyoko's Creamery

Cecilia Phillips, associate producer, "Check, Please! Bay Area" TV show, KQED

