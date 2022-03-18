The Bay Area heads to the Big Dance! The University of San Francisco men’s basketball team makes its first NCAA tournament appearance in 24 years. Saint Mary’s College men’s team is in the mix too, following up on its 2019 bid. And on the women’s side, Stanford University's team will seek to defend its title as the reigning NCAA champions. We’ll talk to former Stanford basketball star Kiana Williams, who helped the team take last year's trophy, about winning in 2021 and the team's road to a championship this year. Then, we'll talk with college reporters about their school’s NCAA tournament bids and hear what teams are making your Final Four brackets.
It’s March Madness for a Few Bay Area Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams
Francesca Belibi #5 of the Stanford Cardinal pulls in a rebound against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at UTSA Convocation Center on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Scott Wachter/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Guests:
Kiana Williams, basketball player, Seattle Storm; former Stanford University basketball player
Julian Sorapuru, intern, KQED Arts & Culture; former editor-in-chief, The San Francisco Foghorn student newspaper; senior, University of San Francisco
Miguel Arcayena, news editor, The San Francisco Foghorn student newspaper; senior, University of San Francisco
Ryan Ford, sports section editor, The Collegian student newspaper; senior, Saint Mary’s College
Zach Zafran, staff writer in the Sports section, The Stanford Daily student newspaper; freshman, Stanford University
Sponsored