Silicon Valley employs a lot of highly skilled Ukrainian tech workers. As Ukrainians globally pitch in to resist Russia’s advance, tech workers are banding together to use their skills for Ukrainian resistance and aid. We’ll check in with tech workers in the Bay Area and Ukraine who are fighting Russian propaganda and cyber efforts, handling logistics to marshal supplies and move refugees and carrying other acts of IT resistance.
Ukrainian Tech Workers in Bay Area and Abroad Mobilize High-Tech Skills to Aid War Effort
A rock is painted with the colors of the Ukraine flag and the message "Stop Putin" on March 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Igor Markov, member, Board of Directors, Nova Ukraine, and research scientist at Meta
Bohdan Kit, head of product, Tumblr, based in Ukraine
Catarina Buchatskiy, co-founder, The Shadows Project, student, Stanford
Val Khomchenko, Information Security and Compliаnce manager, Apple
