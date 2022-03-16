KQED is a proud member of
Art like Bullets: Protesting the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Posters and banners, some with Russian obscenities, have appeared around the city of Lviv, Ukraine. One features a girl pointing a gun at Russian President Vladimir Putin. Morning Edition's Leila Fadel is in Ukraine, and introduces us to the artist, who compares his artwork to bullets.see more
Forum

Ukrainian Tech Workers in Bay Area and Abroad Mobilize High-Tech Skills to Aid War Effort

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A rock is painted with the colors of the Ukraine flag and the message "Stop Putin" on March 09, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Silicon Valley employs a lot of highly skilled Ukrainian tech workers. As Ukrainians globally pitch in to resist Russia’s advance, tech workers are banding together to use their skills for Ukrainian resistance and aid. We’ll check in with tech workers in the Bay Area and Ukraine who are fighting Russian propaganda and cyber efforts, handling logistics to marshal supplies and move refugees and carrying other acts of IT resistance.

Guests:

Igor Markov, member, Board of Directors, Nova Ukraine, and research scientist at Meta

Bohdan Kit, head of product, Tumblr, based in Ukraine

Catarina Buchatskiy, co-founder, The Shadows Project, student, Stanford

Val Khomchenko, Information Security and Compliаnce manager, Apple

