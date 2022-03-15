KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Is 3 Days a Week the 'New Normal' for In-Office Work?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Google headquarters is seen in Mountain View, California, United States on October 28, 2021.  (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Seventy percent of Bay Area employers are expecting to bring their workers back to the office this month, according to a recent Bay Area Council survey. But many are asking for only three days in person, a major shift from pre-pandemic times. As businesses begin to return to in-person work, employers are looking to find the right balance of time spent remote and face-to-face. Silicon Valley is a case-in-point: Google is telling most workers they need to come into the office at least three days a week starting April 4, but Twitter said its employees can work from home permanently if they want. We’ll talk with experts about the “new normal” of work and what it means for Bay Area companies, employees, and communities.

Guests:

Adam Ozimek, chief economist, Economic Innovation Group

Nicholas A. Bloom, professor of economics, Stanford University; senior fellow, Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research

Kelly Obranowicz, policy and regulatory counsel, Bay Area Council

