Former Soviet Immigrant Reflects on War in Ukraine

Nastia Voynovskaya, an associate editor for KQED Arts, was born in St. Petersburg, Russia and raised in the Bay Area and Florida after her family immigrated to the U.S. in the late nineties. In a recent story for KQED, she shares that for many former Soviet immigrants, Russia’s war on Ukraine is horrific. She writes: "Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine feels particularly vile because it’s so contrary to the kinship many people from both nations feel." A kinship Voynovskaya feels in her own family, which includes a Ukrainian stepfather, and that she felt at early protests held in San Francisco against the war. We’ll talk to Voynovskaya about her reflections and how some former Soviet immigrants are reacting to Russia's war on Ukraine.