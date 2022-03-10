KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

The Sandy Hook Tragedy and the Battle for Truth

Dave Davies talks with New York Times writer Elizabeth Williamson. Her new book focuses on the torment that conspiracy theorists inflicted on the parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Some parents were stalked and forced into hiding. She also writes about how the parents fought back against the hoaxers, and insights the experience offers into the current campaign to discredit the results of the 2020 presidential election. Williamson’s book is “Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth.”see more
Forum

The Logistics of Waging War that Have Slowed Down the Russian Army in Ukraine

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.  (Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

At the outset of the war in Ukraine, many expected the Russian army would quickly capture the country. But images of trucks mired in mud and reports that Russian troops are running out of food suggest that Russia’s invasion has suffered from poor planning. It is the small, but important details of waging war – spare tires for blow outs, adequate fuel, sufficient food supplies for troops, the right kind of screws to repair a tank – that seem to have stalled the Russian invasion in Ukraine, to the surprise of analysts. We’ll look at how the everyday details of waging war, which has killed hundreds of Ukrainian men, women and children, have slowed the Russians down.

Guests:

Marc Champion, senior reporter covering Europe and Middle East, Bloomberg News

Dr. Cynthia Cook, director, Defense-Industrial Initiatives Group; Senior Fellow, International Security Program, Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS)

Patrick Tucker, technology editor, Defense One; author of "The Naked Future: What Happens in a World That Anticipates Your Every Move?"

