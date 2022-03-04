KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

UC Berkeley Loses CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Case

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A lone pedestrian walks by Sather Gate on the U.C. Berkeley campus on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California.  ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In 2020, UC Berkeley scientist Jennifer Doudna, along with French scientist Emanuelle Charpentier, won a Nobel prize for her work on the revolutionary method for editing DNA known as CRISPR. But this week Doudna's lab at UC Berkeley lost its case with the U.S. patent office, stripping it of key patent rights to the tool and anywhere from 100 million to 10 billion dollars in potential licensing revenue, according to experts. We’ll talk about what the ruling means for UC Berkeley and the possible ripple effects within the biotech industry.

Guests:

Megan Molteni , science writer, STAT News

Samantha Zyontz, research fellow, Intellectual Property and Fellow, Center for Law and Biosciences, Stanford University

Sponsored