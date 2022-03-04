UC Berkeley Loses CRISPR Gene-Editing Patent Case

In 2020, UC Berkeley scientist Jennifer Doudna, along with French scientist Emanuelle Charpentier, won a Nobel prize for her work on the revolutionary method for editing DNA known as CRISPR. But this week Doudna's lab at UC Berkeley lost its case with the U.S. patent office, stripping it of key patent rights to the tool and anywhere from 100 million to 10 billion dollars in potential licensing revenue, according to experts. We’ll talk about what the ruling means for UC Berkeley and the possible ripple effects within the biotech industry.