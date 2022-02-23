KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Fresh Air

Julie Otsuka

Terry talks with author Julie Otsuka. Her new novel “The Swimmers,” is about the relationship between a woman diagnosed with dementia and her daughter. Otsuka is also the author of “The Buddha in the Attic,” and “The Emperor was Divine.” see more
Forum

Exploring Richmond's 'Taco Corridor' and More With Luke Tsai

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
A pambazo from Estilo Chilanga, one of the home-based pop-ups in Richmond. (Luke Tsai)

Few places in the Bay Area have seen more demographic change than Richmond, California. From the white and Black southern migrants who decamped to the shipyards to the Mexican, Central American, and Laotian immigrants who have come in successive waves, new arrivals to the city have for years brought a remarkable mix of food cultures. We’ll talk with KQED food editor Luke Tsai about Richmond’s rich and evolving culinary scene.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Viviana Montano, founder, El Garage restaurant in Richmond

