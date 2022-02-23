Few places in the Bay Area have seen more demographic change than Richmond, California. From the white and Black southern migrants who decamped to the shipyards to the Mexican, Central American, and Laotian immigrants who have come in successive waves, new arrivals to the city have for years brought a remarkable mix of food cultures. We’ll talk with KQED food editor Luke Tsai about Richmond’s rich and evolving culinary scene.
Exploring Richmond's 'Taco Corridor' and More With Luke Tsai
A pambazo from Estilo Chilanga, one of the home-based pop-ups in Richmond. (Luke Tsai)
Guests:
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED
Viviana Montano, founder, El Garage restaurant in Richmond
Sponsored