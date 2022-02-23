UC Berkeley is one of the world’s greatest public universities, and a prized piece of an American higher education system that remains the envy of the world. But it’s also beset by the larger problems of the Bay Area, namely ongoing and bitter disputes over housing development. The university says it may be forced to cut its incoming class by thousands of seats and freeze enrollment in the wake of a court ruling over its expansion plans. Neighborhood groups had sued to block the plans over environmental concerns, and in August a court ruled in their favor. On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom weighed in on behalf of the university, asking the state supreme court to overturn the ruling. We’ll get the latest on the case.
UC Berkeley Warns of Enrollment Freeze After Court Ruling
Students walk near the Sather Gate on the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
Guests:
Frances Dinkelspiel, reporter and cofounder, Berkeleyside and Oaklandside
Lydia Sidhom, reporter, Daily Cal
