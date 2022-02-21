Forum from the Archives: Puzzle Me This: Why Are Puzzles More Popular Than Ever?

Please try again

As the world around us has become more chaotic, puzzles have provided a moment of respite. The 9 x 9 grid of a Sudoku, the verticals and horizontals of a crossword, the comforting circle of the New York Times’ Spelling Bee all offer solvers a beginning and an end; they are places where problems have solutions. We talk to puzzle constructors, puzzle solvers, and puzzle lovers about why puzzles of all kinds – from jigsaws to anagrams to Wordle – have been such a joy lately. And we’ll have a special puzzle for you to solve, too.

Guests:

Sam Ezersky , digital puzzles editor, New York Times

Sarah Scannell , communications assistant, Citizen Film. Scannell has gone viral on TikTok with her videos about her attempts to solve Cain's Jawbone, a complex murder mystery.

Paolo Pasco , student, Harvard University. He has constructed puzzles for the New York Times and The Atlantic, among other publications.

Erin Rhode , software engineer. Rhode directed the MIT Mystery Hunt in 2014.

