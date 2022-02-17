KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

‘Civil Rights Queen’

Though she litigated Brown vs. Board of Education; was the first Black woman to argue before the Supreme Court; and represented Martin Luther King, few people know her name: Constance Baker Motley. Tonya Mosley talks with her biographer, Tomika Brown-Nagin, author of “Civil Rights Queen.” see more
Forum

Oakland’s Violence-Prevention Chief on the City’s Spike in Crime

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Oakland City Skyline and freeway at sunset. (Jonathan Clark/Getty Images)

Like many major U.S. cities, Oakland has seen an increase in gun violence during the pandemic. Last year, Oakland Police Department investigated 134 homicides, the most since 2012. And shootings increased by 21 percent. We’ll talk with Oakland’s Chief of Violence Prevention Guillermo Cespedes about the spike and his community-based strategies for reducing homicides in the city.

Guests:

Guillermo Cespedes, chief of violence prevention, City of Oakland

