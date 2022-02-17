Like many major U.S. cities, Oakland has seen an increase in gun violence during the pandemic. Last year, Oakland Police Department investigated 134 homicides, the most since 2012. And shootings increased by 21 percent. We’ll talk with Oakland’s Chief of Violence Prevention Guillermo Cespedes about the spike and his community-based strategies for reducing homicides in the city.
Oakland’s Violence-Prevention Chief on the City’s Spike in Crime
Oakland City Skyline and freeway at sunset. (Jonathan Clark/Getty Images)
Guests:
Guillermo Cespedes, chief of violence prevention, City of Oakland
