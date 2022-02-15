KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Feral Pigs Rampage Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A wild pig forages for food at Lake San Antonio, a medium size (350,000 acre-feet) water reservoir built in 1965 and now holding only 12% of capacity, as viewed on June 22, 2021, at Lake San Antonio, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Wild pigs have been marauding through 56 out of California’s 58 counties leaving destruction in their wake. Pigs in the Bay Area have trampled vineyards, gouged out golf courses, rototilled baseball fields and wreaked havoc on farms. A new bill introduced by a Napa state senator would allow property owners to kill the pigs without getting a permit first. It’s a baby step compared to Texas where you can rent a gunner seat in a chopper to shoot the hogs from the air, but it’s a sign of growing frustration in a normally animal tolerant state. We’ll talk about the trouble these pigs are causing, why they’re here and what can be done about it.

Guests:

Paul Rogers, natural resources and environment reporter, San Jose Mercury News

