Hidden Brain
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmHidden Brain

Mind Reading 2.0: How Others See You

It’s not easy to know how we come across to others, especially when we’re meeting people for the first time. Psychologist Erica Boothby says many of us underestimate how much other people actually like us. In the second installment of our Mind Reading 2.0 series, we look at how certain social illusions give us a distorted picture of ourselves.see more
Forum

How To (Maybe) Change Your Personality

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Photo: Olivier Le Moal/iStock)

“I’ve never really liked my personality, and other people don’t like it either,” writes Atlantic writer Olga Khazan. In her latest article, “I Gave Myself Three Months to Change My Personality,” Khazan tries out meditation, a gratitude journal and improv classes among other exercises to achieve her goal of becoming more agreeable. We’ll talk to Khazan about how it went and what social science says about just how malleable our personalities are.

Guests:

Olga Khazan, staff writer, The Atlantic, author of Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World.

