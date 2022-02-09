The Bay Area’s New and Evolving Vegan Scene, with Luke Tsai

Vegan food has come a long way from sad side salads. Judging from the lines winding far down the block at Oakland’s Vegan Mob restaurant, vegan restaurants are surging in popularity. Some of the Bay Area’s busiest restaurants are owned and operated by people of color serving vegan versions of the food they grew up eating, like burgers, barbeque and pork-heavy burritos. We’ll talk about the new wave of vegan restaurants as part of our series on the food cultures of the Bay Area with KQED Food Editor Luke Tsai.