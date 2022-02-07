KQED is a proud member of
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Employee Retention

Over four million People quit their jobs in December, and that has some companies trying to figure out how to keep the workers that they’ve got. A look into some retention strategies.see more
Forum

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Gun Control, Housing and His Last Year in the Mayor’s Office

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose (Photo: Courtesy Sam Liccardo)

Sam Liccardo is in his final year as San Jose’s mayor and he has passed a first-in-the-country ordinance on an issue he cares fervently about – gun control. The ordinance, which requires gun owners to carry liability insurance, comes a year after nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose. Mayor Liccardo joins Forum to talk about the new ordinance and other issues important to San Jose residents such as how the city is addressing its homeless and housing crises, a new spike in traffic fatalities, a proposal to allow non citizens to vote in local elections and San Jose’s status as tofu capital of America. And we’ll take your questions for the mayor.

Guests:

Sam Liccardo, mayor, San Jose

