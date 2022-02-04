KQED is a proud member of
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Classroom Restrictions

Legislative efforts in states across the country to restrict what teachers can discuss in classrooms, and what books they can assign – from K to 12 schools, to colleges and universities. Terry Gross talks with Jeffrey Sachs, who’s tracking those new laws and bills for Pen America, a writers’ organization dedicated to free speech.see more
Forum

After 65 years, Santa Rosa Press Democrat’s Gaye Lebaron Writes Last Column

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
 (Gaye Lebaron)

The city of Santa Rosa is saying farewell to its bard. Santa Rosa Press Democrat columnist Gaye Lebaron has retired after a 65-year career at the paper and an estimated 8,500 columns. “Few newspaper columnists have ever been so closely associated with one city for so long,” writes the Press Democrat’s editorial board, “Herb Caen and San Francisco, Mike Royko and Chicago, Gaye LeBaron and Santa Rosa.” In addition to writing a daily newspaper column for more than 40 years Lebaron has also written several books about Santa Rosa and Sonoma County history. She joins us to talk about the county’s past and present and what it means to spend more than six decades writing about the place she lives and loves.

Guests:

Gaye Lebaron, columnist, Santa Rosa Press Democrat

