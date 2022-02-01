KQED is a proud member of
World Affairs Council
World Affairs Council

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm

World Affairs is a nationally syndicated radio broadcast that airs every Monday at 8:00 pm on KQED public radio and is uploaded for rebroadcast by NPR stations across the nation. World Affairs brings you, the listener, informative and engaging conversations that explore issues and opportunities that transcend borders. Tune in to hear thought leaders, change makers and engaged citizens share ideas and learn from one another in conversations that matter. Founded in 1947, following the San Francisco conference that established the United Nations, World Affairs remains one of the most vibrant global affairs organizations in the United States.
Forum

Jacob Ward on 'How Technology is Creating a World Without Choices and How to Fight Back'

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Jacob Ward's new book is "The Loop: How Technology is Creating a World without Choices and How to Fight Back." (iStock)

An increasing portion of human life is structured by powerful and opaque technological systems. Getting a loan, parole hearings, resume sorting, the political ads that appear on your device: Across fields, machine learning systems are trying to sort you into statistical buckets. Worse, NBC technology correspondent Jacob Ward argues, the data that artificial intelligence systems use to predict what we’ll do next mostly show “the ancient instincts… the tribalism, the anthropomorphism, the gut feelings,” because targeting those parts of us is the most profitable way for companies to use AI. Ward joins us to talk about his new book, “The Loop: How Technology is Creating a World Without Choices and How to Fight Back."

Guests:

Jacob Ward, technology correspondent, NBC News; author, "The Loop"

