Forum

How a Surge in Private Equity is Transforming Healthcare

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Private equity investment in healthcare has exploded in recent years, with companies trying to squeeze maximum profits out of doctor’s offices, hospitals and more. A recent U.C. Berkeley study
found the value of private equity healthcare deals nearly tripled in the last decade. Some industry experts say it has hampered the ability of providers to respond to the pandemic. We’ll look at how private investors are reshaping healthcare, and why critics say it is putting patients at risk.

Guests:

Richard Scheffler, professor of health economics, UC Berkeley; member, Healthy California for All Commission

Gretchen Morgenson, senior financial reporter, NBC News Investigations

