KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum
10:00 am – 11:00 amForum

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Retires

After nearly three decades on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer announced on Tuesday that he will retire by the end of the current term. Justice Breyer, one of the Court's three liberal members, will step down as the Court considers major cases involving abortion, gun rights and affirmative action. Breyer’s retirement offers President Biden, who vowed during the campaign to nominate a Black woman justice, his first opportunity to shape the Court. It also comes at a time when the non-partisan nature of the Court has come under question. We'll talk about Breyer’s legacy, who might succeed him and the future direction of the Court.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
10:00 am – 11:00 amForum

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Retires

After nearly three decades on the Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Breyer announced on Tuesday that he will retire by the end of the current term. Justice Breyer, one of the Court's three liberal members, will step down as the Court considers major cases involving abortion, gun rights and affirmative action. Breyer’s retirement offers President Biden, who vowed during the campaign to nominate a Black woman justice, his first opportunity to shape the Court. It also comes at a time when the non-partisan nature of the Court has come under question. We'll talk about Breyer’s legacy, who might succeed him and the future direction of the Court.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Proposed Facility Opens New Battle Between Port of Oakland and Neighbors Over Air Quality

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Lisa Aliferis/KQED)

Port of Oakland commissioners will vote Thursday on whether to approve an open air rock and gravel storage facility at the port. The port says the Eagle Rock Aggregates facility will bring much needed construction materials to the Bay Area. The proposal is strongly opposed by some West Oakland residents who say the dust from the facility will further pollute the already dirty air in the neighborhood from the port. Pollution has contributed to higher rates of respiratory illness, cardiovascular disease, and cancer in West Oakland compared to other areas of the city. We’ll discuss the proposal, its environmental impacts and the port’s relationship with its neighbors.

Guests:

Tom Vacar, reporter, KTVU

Sponsored