All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

The Foods to Welcome the Year of the Tiger with Luke Tsai

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Seven round dishes are arranged on a white marble table. One plate holds six potstickers, another four oranges, and another has seven small round dumplings. There are four pairs of red chopsticks and a branch with red berries around the dishes. (iStock)

Lunar New Year is only a week away, on February 1st, which means some of you could already be running behind in getting the spread ready.  As part of our new series on the food cultures of the Bay Area with KQED Food Editor Luke Tsai we’ll talk about the traditional, and not so traditional, foods of the New Year. Whether you’re planning an elaborate feast or just picking up  take-out, we want to hear your favorite lunar New Year’s dish or tradition. If you stick with the Gregorian calendar and celebrated weeks ago, we still want to hear from you. What do you eat to mark the New Year and to bring you luck or abundance?

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

C-Y Chia, co-owner and co-chef, Lion Dance Cafe in Oakland

