Forum

NYT’s Peter Goodman on “How the Billionaires Devoured the World”

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Peter S. Goodman's new book is "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World" (Cover Image Courtesy of Custom House.)

In his new book "Davos Man,"  New York Times Global Economics Correspondent Peter S. Goodman exposes the role of elite billionaires in deepening global inequality, often while burnishing a do-gooder image. Goodman joins us to talk about how gatherings like the annual World Economic Forum in Davos help the mega-rich divert attention from their efforts to dodge taxes and fight regulation.

Guests:

Peter S. Goodman, global economics correspondent, New York Times; author, "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World"

