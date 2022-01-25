In his new book "Davos Man," New York Times Global Economics Correspondent Peter S. Goodman exposes the role of elite billionaires in deepening global inequality, often while burnishing a do-gooder image. Goodman joins us to talk about how gatherings like the annual World Economic Forum in Davos help the mega-rich divert attention from their efforts to dodge taxes and fight regulation.
NYT’s Peter Goodman on “How the Billionaires Devoured the World”
Peter S. Goodman's new book is "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World" (Cover Image Courtesy of Custom House.)
Guests:
Peter S. Goodman, global economics correspondent, New York Times; author, "Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World"
Sponsored