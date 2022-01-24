KQED is a proud member of
Natural Gas Prices

The natural gas market is in the midst of a shakeup that can change the way the commodity is traded—like the value of its ‘spot price. ’A look at what this means, how it works, and the impact it could have on consumers. see more
Forum

The Roots of America's "Burnout Culture"

Priya Clemens
at 10:00 AM
Jonathan Malesic's new book is "The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives." (Photo of Jonathan Malesic by Sarah Wall. Cover photo courtesy of University of California Press.)

With historic numbers of people quitting their jobs, there’s no question that American workers are fried and fed-up. But according to author Jonathan Malesic the country’s burnout crisis goes much deeper than the pandemic. A former college professor, he’s the author of a new book "The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives." He  joins us to talk about the history of Americans’ dysfunctional relationship with work and how to fix what he calls our "burnout culture." But first, we check in with Riverside County Congressman Mark Takano, the author of a bill that would create a 32-hour workweek.

Guests:

Jonathan Malesic, essayist, journalist, and scholar and also the author of "The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives"

Mark Takano, Democratic Congressman representing California's 41st District, which includes Riverside County.

