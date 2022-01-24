With historic numbers of people quitting their jobs, there’s no question that American workers are fried and fed-up. But according to author Jonathan Malesic the country’s burnout crisis goes much deeper than the pandemic. A former college professor, he’s the author of a new book "The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives." He joins us to talk about the history of Americans’ dysfunctional relationship with work and how to fix what he calls our "burnout culture." But first, we check in with Riverside County Congressman Mark Takano, the author of a bill that would create a 32-hour workweek.
The Roots of America’s "Burnout Culture"
Jonathan Malesic's new book is "The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives." (Photo of Jonathan Malesic by Sarah Wall. Cover photo courtesy of University of California Press.)
Guests:
Jonathan Malesic, essayist, journalist, and scholar and also the author of "The End of Burnout: Why Work Drains Us and How to Build Better Lives"
Mark Takano, Democratic Congressman representing California's 41st District, which includes Riverside County.
Sponsored