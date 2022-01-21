KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

The Professor Who Helped Shake Up California’s Political Map

We sit down with a woman whose work has been making waves in the state capitol. Pomona College politics professor Sarah Sadhwani helped shake up California’s political map as part of the state’s redistricting commission – now she’s releasing a new study on political lobbying.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

The Professor Who Helped Shake Up California’s Political Map

We sit down with a woman whose work has been making waves in the state capitol. Pomona College politics professor Sarah Sadhwani helped shake up California’s political map as part of the state’s redistricting commission – now she’s releasing a new study on political lobbying.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Millennium Tower Engineers Propose New Fix as Building Leans by More Than Two Feet

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:30 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A view of the Millennium Tower on September 10, 2018 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In 2016, the public learned that Millennium Tower, a 60-story luxury condo highrise in downtown San Francisco, was tilting to the northwestby 16 inches. Fast forward five years and the lean is now at about 26 inches. The tower has been sinking at a rate of about 3 inches per year despite tens of millions of dollars being spent to stop it. . Simpson Gumpertz & Heger, the firm hired to fix the leaning tower, recently submitted a revised plan to city officials after their previous efforts resulted in increased titling. We talk about the latest developments in the Millennium Tower saga.

Guests:

Jaxon Van Derbeken, public safety and investigative reporter, NBC Bay Area

Bob Pyke, civic and geotechnical engineer, has provided independent analysis of Millennium Tower for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors

Sponsored