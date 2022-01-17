KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Dorothy Lazard, Recently Retired Head Librarian of the Oakland History Center, on Shining a Light on a City's Untold Stories

Dorothy Lazard, who retired as head librarian of the Oakland History Center last month, has her own fan club, composed of grateful readers, patrons, journalists, professors, and writers. Her devoted following is the result of 21 years spent at the Oakland Public Library, the last dozen at the History Center where she meticulously and thoughtfully shed light on the untold stories of Oakland, its people and its history. We talk to Lazard about what it means to hold a city’s history and what she plans on doing next. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Dorothy Lazard, Recently Retired Head Librarian of the Oakland History Center, on Shining a Light on a City's Untold Stories

Dorothy Lazard, who retired as head librarian of the Oakland History Center last month, has her own fan club, composed of grateful readers, patrons, journalists, professors, and writers. Her devoted following is the result of 21 years spent at the Oakland Public Library, the last dozen at the History Center where she meticulously and thoughtfully shed light on the untold stories of Oakland, its people and its history. We talk to Lazard about what it means to hold a city’s history and what she plans on doing next. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Remembering Maya Angelou’s Groundbreaking 1968 KQED TV Series, ‘Blacks, Blues! Black!’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Maya Angelou's "Blacks, Blues, Black!" was not publicly available for decades. (KQED)

The U.S. Mint has issued a new quarter featuring writer Maya Angelou with her arms aloft, in front of a rising sun. It’s the first time a Black woman has been featured on a U.S. quarter. In light of the honor, we look back at a remarkable television series that Maya Angelou created for KQED in 1968. The groundbreaking series, ‘Blacks, Blues, Black!’ celebrated the culture and history of Africa and the influence of Black culture on American society. We’ll listen back to clips from the show and talk about the Bay Area’s Black community in the late 60s and the intersection of culture and activism.

Guests:

Cheryl Fabio, filmmaker, directed and produced Evolutionary Blues, a documentary about West Oakland's music and community

Dorothy Tsuruta , professor of Africana Studies, specializing in literature, San Francisco State University

Sponsored