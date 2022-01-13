Expect a lot of construction in the coming year around the Bay Area as developers move forward on various massive real estate projects - the kind of developments that take years to plan and construct and can transform a pocket of a city with new housing, office space, retail and outdoor areas. In San Francisco alone, work could start on about 3,000 units. On Treasure Island, the first few hundred homes of 8,000 planned housing units will come to the market this year, roughly two decades after the project started. In San Francisco’s Dogpatch, the Potrero Power Station is one of a handful of large-scale developments redefining the formerly isolated neighborhood. In Oakland, hundreds of new residents have already moved into Brooklyn Basin, a revamped former industrial area turned waterfront community that will include parks and retail along with housing. We take a look at some of the megaprojects in progress in the Bay Area, why they are so hard to build and what they mean for the region’s housing crisis.
The New Mega Real Estate Projects Promising to Transform Bay Area Neighborhoods
This is a rendering of the Power Station, a 29-acre waterfront project with commercial, retail, residential and hotel space in San Francisco that started construction in 2021. (Foster + Partners)
Guests:
J.K. Dineen, Bay Area housing reporter, San Francisco Chronicle
Enrique Landa, partner, Associate Capital, the firm recently started construction on the Power Station – a 29-acre waterfront project with commercial, retail, residential and hotel space in San Francisco
Sarah Karlinsky, senior advisor, SPUR, a nonprofit public policy organization focused on civic planning and urban issues in the Bay Area.
Sponsored