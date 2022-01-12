KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Best Comfort Meals When You’re Sick, with Luke Tsai

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
With COVID sweeping through the Bay Area, familiar foods can be a source of much-needed comfort. (iStock)

One of the smaller cruelties among the many tragedies of the COVID pandemic is that the virus’ attack on the sense of smell and taste has robbed us of one of the few pleasures of being sick: delicious comfort food. It’s a symptom that doctors say seems to be less common with omicron. So as the new variant stampedes through the Bay Area, we’ll talk with KQED food editor Luke Tsai about our favorite foods to eat when we’re sick or in need of comfort. This is the first installation of a new regular segment with Tsai: he’ll join us every other week to dig into the many food cultures of the Bay Area. We want to hear from you: Whether from your kitchen or ordered as takeout, what do you eat when you’re sick?

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

