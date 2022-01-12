In recent months, headlines about the so-called “Great Resignation” have abounded: Americans, the story goes, are reevaluating their work lives and leaving their jobs in droves. But although quitting is at historic levels, many economists say the trend is widely misunderstood. We’ll talk with experts about what the data really say, and look at how the rest of the world sees what's wrong with the American labor market.
Beyond 'The Great Resignation': How the U.S. Job Market Broke
We reexamine the "Great Resignation" and what is really happening in the American job market. (iStock)
Guests:
Ulrike Malmendier, professor of economics and finance, the Department of Economics and the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley
Callum Williams, senior economics editor, The Economist
