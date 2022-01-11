KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor on ‘This is Ear Hustle’ and Telling Stories About Incarceration From the Inside

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods are the creators of"Ear Hustle," a podcast that shares stories about daily life in prison. (Francesca Leonardi)

Five years ago, Nigel Poor, an artist, and Earlonne Woods, an inmate in San Quentin, created a podcast chronicling the stories and daily life of prison. “Ear Hustle” smashed prison stereotypes with humor and candor even as it revealed the human toll of mass incarceration. The podcast became an enormous hit, surpassing 40 million downloads, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for a Peabody Award. Poor and Woods’ new book “This is Ear Hustle” fills in the details about their remarkable project and they join to discuss what it means to tell stories about life in prison, from the inside.

Guests:

Earlonne Woods , co-host, co-creator and co-producer, "Ear Hustle"; founder, CHOOSE1 — which works to repeal California's three-strikes law

Nigel Poor, co-host, co-creator and co-producer, "Ear Hustle"; professor of photography, California State University Sacramento

Sponsored