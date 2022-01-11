Earlonne Woods and Nigel Poor on ‘This is Ear Hustle’ and Telling Stories About Incarceration From the Inside

Five years ago, Nigel Poor, an artist, and Earlonne Woods, an inmate in San Quentin, created a podcast chronicling the stories and daily life of prison. “Ear Hustle” smashed prison stereotypes with humor and candor even as it revealed the human toll of mass incarceration. The podcast became an enormous hit, surpassing 40 million downloads, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for a Peabody Award. Poor and Woods’ new book “This is Ear Hustle” fills in the details about their remarkable project and they join to discuss what it means to tell stories about life in prison, from the inside.