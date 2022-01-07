KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown
6:30 pm – 7:00 pmPolitical Breakdown

Lorena Gonzalez; Joe Garofoli

San Diego Democrat Lorena Gonzalez talks about her decision to resign her Assembly seat for a big job with organized labor. And the San Francisco Chronicle’s Joe Garofoli joins KQED’s Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer to look into the 2022 crystal ball – key races for Congress; the future of Speaker Nancy Pelosi; and voting integrity, one year after the Capitol insurrection. see more
Forum

How ‘Insecure,’ ‘Gentefied’ and ‘Blindspotting’ Explore Race and Place in a Uniquely California Way

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
Insecure, Gentefied and Blindspotting bring audiences new looks at Los Angeles and Oakland and the people who live there. (Glen Wilson/HBO, Courtesy of Netflix, Robby Baumgartner)

Los Angeles and Oakland take starring roles in the the television shows “Insecure,” “Gentefied” and “Blindspotting,” which bring audiences new takes on those cities and the people who live there. The shows follow Black and Latino characters trying to navigate adulthood, life choices, relationships– all amid rapidly changing neighborhoods. We talk about how those shows broke Hollywood norms, celebrate predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods, and resonate with California viewers.

Guests:

Mekeisha Madden Toby, staff editor, TVLine

Danielle Broadway, freelance writer and editor; author, LA Times article “How ‘Insecure’ achieved its ‘mission’ to forge a real bond with South L.A.”

Nijla Mu'min, East Bay writer and filmmaker; has written for Starz' "Blindspotting"

Mala Muñoz, L.A.-based cultural critic; co-host, "Locutora Radio" podcast

