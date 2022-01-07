Los Angeles and Oakland take starring roles in the the television shows “Insecure,” “Gentefied” and “Blindspotting,” which bring audiences new takes on those cities and the people who live there. The shows follow Black and Latino characters trying to navigate adulthood, life choices, relationships– all amid rapidly changing neighborhoods. We talk about how those shows broke Hollywood norms, celebrate predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods, and resonate with California viewers.
How ‘Insecure,’ ‘Gentefied’ and ‘Blindspotting’ Explore Race and Place in a Uniquely California Way
Insecure, Gentefied and Blindspotting bring audiences new looks at Los Angeles and Oakland and the people who live there. (Glen Wilson/HBO, Courtesy of Netflix, Robby Baumgartner)
Guests:
Mekeisha Madden Toby, staff editor, TVLine
Danielle Broadway, freelance writer and editor; author, LA Times article “How ‘Insecure’ achieved its ‘mission’ to forge a real bond with South L.A.”
Nijla Mu'min, East Bay writer and filmmaker; has written for Starz' "Blindspotting"
Mala Muñoz, L.A.-based cultural critic; co-host, "Locutora Radio" podcast
