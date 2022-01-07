KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

James Fallows on Fixing America’s Democracy

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

James Fallows is the co-author most recently of "Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America." (Photo: Liz Lynch/Atlantic Media)

The violent attack on the capitol a year ago was a jolt to the American consciousness that our revered democracy had broken. Now, with the anniversary of the attacks behind us, we look ahead and consider paths to strengthen  democracy and governance with journalist James Fallows. We’ll consider: What is working in our democracy? How do we nurture it? And how can we reverse the streams of disinformation that have corrupted our politics?

Guests:

James Fallows, national correspondent, The Atlantic

Sponsored