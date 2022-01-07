The violent attack on the capitol a year ago was a jolt to the American consciousness that our revered democracy had broken. Now, with the anniversary of the attacks behind us, we look ahead and consider paths to strengthen democracy and governance with journalist James Fallows. We’ll consider: What is working in our democracy? How do we nurture it? And how can we reverse the streams of disinformation that have corrupted our politics?
James Fallows on Fixing America’s Democracy
James Fallows is the co-author most recently of "Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America." (Photo: Liz Lynch/Atlantic Media)
Guests:
James Fallows, national correspondent, The Atlantic
