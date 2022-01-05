How to Not Kill Your Houseplants

This holiday season, many of us gave and received houseplants as gifts. But what do you do if you aren’t quite sure how to take care of those plants… or even what they are, exactly? Bay Area plant sellers join to provide advice on how to care for your new snake plant, or bring your early-pandemic philodendron back to life. We’ll answer your questions on watering, repotting and how to optimize sunlight in the Bay Area’s microclimates. Call in with your houseplant situation, and for listeners with green thumbs, tell us: what’s your go-to houseplant care tip?