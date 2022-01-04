KQED is a proud member of
Forum

New State Law Mandates Composting to Reduce Emissions from Food Waste

Scott Shafer
at 10:30 AM
Recycling (cans and bottles), Landfill (garbage and some types of plastics) and Compost (food and other compostable items) garbage bins on UC Berkeley campus. (iStock)

Yard waste and food scraps take up half of California’s landfills and produce one fifth of methane emissions in the state. That’s according to CalRecycle, the state agency that oversees waste management. A new state law seeks to lower those greenhouse gas emissions, requiring businesses and residents to separate green waste from other trash. We’ll get the details on the new law and how it will be rolled out.

Guests:

Joe LaMariana, executive director, Rethink Waste, South Bayside Waste Management Authority

Kourtnii Brown, board president, California Alliance for Community Composting

