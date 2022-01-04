California’s oral history archives is a treasure trove of first person accounts by politicians, staffers and others who've kept our state government running. Now, thanks to Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office, those archives are more accessible to the public than ever. We’ll hear about her plans for new oral histories focused on tribal and Latino leaders, Black history and the LGBTQ community.
New Voices To Augment California's Oral History Archives
(Courtesy of the California State Archives)
Guests:
Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State
Todd Holmes, historian and associate academic specialist, Oral History Center of the Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley
Tamara Martin, California State Archivist
