KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

New Voices To Augment California's Oral History Archives

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Courtesy of the California State Archives)

California’s oral history archives is a treasure trove of first person accounts by politicians, staffers and others who've kept our state government running. Now, thanks to Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s office, those archives are more accessible to the public than ever. We’ll hear about her plans for new oral histories focused on tribal and Latino leaders, Black history and the LGBTQ community.

Guests:

Shirley Weber, California Secretary of State

Todd Holmes, historian and associate academic specialist, Oral History Center of the Bancroft Library at UC Berkeley

Tamara Martin, California State Archivist

Sponsored