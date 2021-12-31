Pendarvis Harshaw, host of the KQED Arts podcast Rightnowish, joins us to talk about some of his favorite episodes of the year. We'll also hear about his editorial philosophy and get his insider take on the history of the hyphy movement in hip hop.
Looking Back at 2021 with Rightnowish Podcast Host Pendarvis Harshaw
Salesforce Tower is seen from above in downtown San Francisco, California on February 6, 2019. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Pendarvis "Pen" Harshaw, columnist, KQED Arts; host, "Rightnowish" podcast
Sponsored