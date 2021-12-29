Two California scientists, David Julius from UCSF and Ardem Patapoutian from San Diego's Scripps Research, have won the 2021 Nobel Prize for medicine. In their work, which focuses on the biology of our senses, Julius and Patapoutian identified receptors that allow the cells in your body to sense touch and temperature. Their findings hold potential medical applications for better treatment of chronic pain. We talk with the prize-winning researchers about their work.
Forum From the Archives: Two Californians win Nobel Prize for Research on How We Sense Touch, Temperature and Pain
34 min
Guests:
David Julius, professor and chair, Department of Physiology, UC San Francisco and holds the Chair in Molecular Biology and Medicine
Ardem Patapoutian, professor and investigator, Department of Neuroscience, Scripps Research
