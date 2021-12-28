KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Changing the Face of Gaming Culture

Ariana Proehl
at 12:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Getty Images)

Nearly 227 million Americans across all ages play video games, according to an Entertainment Software Association report. And the world of video games is more than just franchise titles and big-name companies like Sony and Nintendo -- there’s a diverse and growing cohort of gamers, designers, developers and executives driving innovation in the art, tech, and narrative of a changing industry. We take an interactive look at the gaming world and the next generation of gamers and game design.

Guests:

Damon Packwood, co-founder and executive Director, Gameheads, a tech training program

Anaya Crouch, animator, student, UC Berkeley; program participant at Gameheads

Trinidad Hermida, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, The Hermida Company

Sponsored