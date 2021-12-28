Nearly 227 million Americans across all ages play video games, according to an Entertainment Software Association report. And the world of video games is more than just franchise titles and big-name companies like Sony and Nintendo -- there’s a diverse and growing cohort of gamers, designers, developers and executives driving innovation in the art, tech, and narrative of a changing industry. We take an interactive look at the gaming world and the next generation of gamers and game design.
Changing the Face of Gaming Culture
(Getty Images)
Guests:
Damon Packwood, co-founder and executive Director, Gameheads, a tech training program
Anaya Crouch, animator, student, UC Berkeley; program participant at Gameheads
Trinidad Hermida, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, The Hermida Company
