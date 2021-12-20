KQED is a proud member of
Forum

New Bola Sete Compilation Captures Masterful Talent of a Brazilian Jazz Guitarist with Deep Roots In The Bay Area

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
 (Courtesy of Bola Sete)

Brazilian jazz guitarist Bola Sete is considered one of the greatest – but also underappreciated – musical talents of his era. A new three-disc compilation, “Samba in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse, 1966-1968,” captures live recordings of Sete, who lived and performed in the Bay Area for decades, at a storied jazz club. Critics say the new album highlights Sete, who died in Marin County in 1987, at the prime of his career and brings much deserved appreciation to his artistry. The recordings, however, could have been lost forever if not for a few strokes of fate. We talk about the life and music of Bola Sete.

Guests:

Zev Feldman, co-president, Resonance Records

