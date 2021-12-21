Nursing Home Covid Death Toll Prompts Calls for Changes to Licensing, Inspections, Quality of Care

Of the many Californians who died of COVID , 1 in 8 lived in a nursing home, totaling almost 9400 people. The high death toll is now prompting legislators to rethink oversight and funding of these institutions. We’ll talk about how the pandemic has exposed systemic problems with the quality of care in nursing homes and what a proposed state budget reform linking nursing home funding to new quality standards, might mean for the approximately 400,000 state nursing home residents.