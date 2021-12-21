KQED is a proud member of
Nursing Home Covid Death Toll Prompts Calls for Changes to Licensing, Inspections, Quality of Care

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A medical staff walks out of Fair Havens Center nursing home facilities in Miami Springs, on May 11, 2020. Fair Havens Center reported 128 positive cases of COVID-19 cases and dozens taken to hospital over the weekend. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Of the many Californians who died of COVID , 1 in 8 lived in a nursing home, totaling almost 9400 people.   The high death toll is now prompting legislators to rethink oversight and funding of these institutions.  We’ll talk about how the pandemic has exposed systemic problems with the quality of care in nursing homes and what a proposed state budget reform linking nursing home funding to new quality standards,   might mean for the approximately 400,000 state nursing home residents.

Guests:

Samantha Young, California politics correspondent, California Healthline and Kaiser Health News

Jim Wood, assembly member for district 2, Sonoma County and the north coast; chair, Assembly Health Committee

