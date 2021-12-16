KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Funny Little Ways Immigrant Parents Show Their Love

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Cutting up fruit and delivering it to you without asking if you want it. Sending Google alerts about murders in your area. Sitting with you while you do hours of Kumon homework. These are a few of the ways immigrant parents show their love according to comedian Meghana Indurti, who has a recent New Yorker humor piece on the topic. Her TikToks featuring her stoic father, who didn’t say the words “I love you” until she was 22, have gone viral. We’ll talk to Indurti and we want to hear from you. How have your immigrant parents expressed their affection?

Guests:

Meghana Indurti, writer and comedian; She wrote the recent New Yorker humor piece "How Immigrant Parents Say 'I Love You'"

