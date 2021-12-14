KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

Performer Mike Birbiglia on Comedy, Broadway, and Over-Chlorinated Pools

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Sasha Israel)

Comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia has been called “the king of the one-man show." His first solo piece “Sleepwalk with Me", all about his life as a stand-up comic, was a hit off-Broadway and spawned a book and feature film. And he made it all the way to Broadway with 2019’s award-winning “The New One” in which he riffed on his fear of fatherhood. In January he’ll bring his latest “The Old Man and the Pool” to Berkeley Rep. We’ll talk to Birbiglia about the show and why his confessional style, which he describes as “a hybrid of comedy and emotionality” seems to resonate with audiences.

Guests:

Mike Birbiglia , Comedian and storyteller. His latest one man show "The Old Man and the Pool" opens at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre on Jan 4.

